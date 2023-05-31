What to eat with zero calories and lots of water but also lots of flavour?

There’s one thing to eat with zero calories in particular that won’t make us give up on flavour. What is it about.

What to eat with zero calories? There is an answer and this light but at the same time tasty food does exist. It is also among the first places in many diets and can be bitten at all times of the year.

It is also the ideal ingredient for various dishes, especially main courses and side dishes. But you can also get drinks from it. With diuretic and anti-inflammatory properties, without any fat and calories and with a very high percentage of water to compose it, this food is truly prodigious.

It also contains many fibers, which are good for the intestine since they help to stimulate its work correctly. And what to eat with zero calories leads to this healthy and natural food, with a surprising flavor.

We are talking about fennel, which simply needs to be rinsed and bitten in order to have a perfectly healthy snack or snack. And that will also very soon give us a sense of satiety, which helps a lot to keep our uncontrollable hunger pangs under control.

What to eat with zero calories, it all leads to fennel

Fennels can be eaten raw, au gratin, stuffed, to accompany fruit and vegetables of the most disparate types and with them it is also possible to prepare a natural, deflated and satiating herbal tea.

After all, if already in ancient times it was customary to consume this natural product, there will be reasons. Which are to be seen not only in the almost zero caloric intake, for which eating fennel won’t make us fat.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: What is the best coffee for a mocha? Do not mistake

But also in the presence of plenty of water, in quantities well above what we need to stay hydrated at best. Fennels are very rich in substances antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, satiating and anticancer.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Eat pizza now and pay when you’re dead | the idea of ​​this place

Eating it protects the heart and correct blood circulation as well as optimizing the work processes of the digestive system. They also know an excellent protein intake, as well as awater and fiber, and vitamins, especially that C and that B3. And then mineral salts at will, with potassium to excel, followed by sodium, calcium and magnesium.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Migration in food, blocked a product: did you buy it?

The only contraindication that is linked to the intake of fennel comes from a feeling of fullness and swelling. The thing is possible to warn when we eat in excessive quantities of it, with the fibers that very soon contribute to making us feel full.