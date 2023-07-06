What vegetables to plant in July? List and useful tips

What vegetables can you plant in July? Which sowing and planting are suitable for raised beds and open land? Are you looking for an extensive list?

It is a common misconception that vegetables can only be planted in spring. Tomatoes, peppers and zucchini are at their peak in July, but if you want to prepare your vegetable garden for fall, now is the time. There is a wide range of vegetables to plant this month and eat fresh from your garden well into November.

What vegetables to plant in July to get a rich autumn harvest?

You’ve already harvested the first potatoes and a few other vegetables, and now you have a few gaps in the vegetable patch. But what else can you plant in midsummer? There are actually quite a number of possibilities and we present you with our lists for sowing and planting outdoors and in raised beds.

Which vegetables to grow in raised beds in July?

Raised beds are a popular method for growing vegetables in the kitchen garden. They drain well and you can easily control soil conditions. For a second and even third harvest in autumn, you can plant different types of vegetables in the raised bed in July. Spinach, kale, cauliflower and lettuce will be ripe for a fresh salad in late August and early September.

Vegetables for sowing

Radish: If you want a quick yield for those late summer salads, opt for this fast-growing plant. It can be stored for long periods at cooler temperatures.

Spinach: The easy-care, nutrient-rich spinach deserves a place in every raised bed. It benefits from both the warmth of July and the coolness of early autumn and is one of the most versatile plants for growing in raised beds.

sugar snap peas: It’s not too late to sow sugar snap peas. They grow really well in warm soil.

lettuce can also be grown in mid-summer if you choose the location strategically. Planted in partial shade and given regular moisture, you’ll have crispy lettuces by September or early October.

Vegetables to plant

Broccoli can be planted in raised beds over the next few days for a great late fall harvest. They even taste better when grown later in the season.

Cauliflower: In July, plant the young plants that you have grown from seed by first loosening the raised bed and enriching it with compost.

Kale: Young plants should be placed in the raised bed by mid-July. Make sure that kale is a heavy feeder and should be properly fertilized.

Fennel: The cream-colored bulbs can be used in many delicious autumn dishes. Keep the fennel well watered and don’t forget to provide the plant with a potassium fertilizer regularly.

Vegetable varieties for outdoor cultivation

Mid-summer is a very good time for sowing as both soil and air temperatures are high. The long, warm days accelerate germination and extend the vegetable season. It’s also the perfect time for growing young plants grown from seed in the last few months.

However, be sure to water any plants you plant outdoors and consider protecting the tender vegetables from the midday sun with shade fabric.

Mangold can be sown outdoors until the end of July. It prefers a sunny to semi-shady spot in the garden and gets along very well with carrots in the vegetable patch.

carrots: They take between up to 90 days to mature, which means storage carrots should be sown in July.

Radish: For July sowing, it is very important to choose the right variety. Autumn and winter radishes can be sown outdoors until the end of August.

Rocket can be sown in rows until early September.

pole beans can be sown directly into the bed until mid-July to ensure a good harvest in October.

Lamb’s lettuce: For crisp, fresh salads in September and October, sow lamb’s lettuce outdoors between mid-July and mid-August.

Cauliflower: Young plants with a height of 10 cm to 12 cm can be planted outdoors in rows until mid-July.

Kohlrabi: If you have grown it indoors, you can place the young plants in the garden bed until mid-July.

white cabbage: To make delicious sauerkraut yourself in autumn, you should plant the kale now. Young plants that have been brought forward can be planted at a row spacing of 45 cm until mid-July.

winter leek to be planted outdoors until the end of July by planting it 15 cm deep in the ground.

Broccoli: You can plant the seedlings directly in the bed at a distance of 50 cm until the end of July.

Zucchini: You can either sow or plant this type of vegetable in July if you have pre-grown young plants.

