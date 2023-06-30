When, where and why to follow the launch of the Euclid Space Telescope

The launch of the Euclid telescope will be an important moment for all cosmological research, for the exploration of the dark and distant universe, and also for the entire European (and Italian) space sector. Let us now try to understand why, and how to follow this historic event in detail.

Departure is scheduled for July 1st, at 17:11 Italian, from the Cape Canaveral LC-40 ramp, with a Falcon 9. A backup date is set for July 2nd. SpaceX’s vector was chosen a few months ago, after the impossibility of using a Soyuz vector, for which the telescope was originally designed.

Euclid will head towards the Lagrangian point L2, about 1.5 million km away, and from there he will begin his mission (now scheduled for six years) to study the dark universe. The main purpose of Euclid will in fact be to provide us with information on distant galaxies, and give us new (indeed, the first) clues about what energy and dark matter are.

Where and when to follow the launch

The launch, scheduled for 17:11, can be followed in various ways, and on different channels. SpaceX, as the company does for each of its launches, will broadcast the departure live on the his YouTube channel. Other streams are listed below, which you can choose from depending on your language, guests, and preferences.

Live dell’ESA (European Space Agency).

Live dell’BUT (Italian Space Agency).

Live of the dissemination group Who’s Afraid of the Darklive from Cape Canaveral.

On the Astrospace YouTube channel we will be live starting at 3.30 pm, to comment together on this launch and tell you in detail the story of Euclid, what it will study and when it will do it:

Learn more about the Euclid project

The Euclid telescope is to all intents and purposes the most ambitious and complex ever built in Europe. To learn more about this project, we have dedicated the first volume of “Le guides di Astrospace” to him. It is a volume entirely dedicated to the telescope, with interviews with engineers and scientists who have worked on this telescope, but not only. There are also images, explanations and insights written by the authors of Astrospace, as well as a strong interactive component.

To learn more about what Euclid will do, and the Italian contribution, we have written some dedicated insights:

–> Euclid’s science: what, how and where it will observe.

–> Countdown started for the launch of Euclid: here is the whole Italian contribution to the mission.

–> Why a “Complete Guide to the Euclid Telescope”?

