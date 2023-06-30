1MORE Open Sports Headphones S50 is released and redefines sports headphones with sound quality_Acoustics_Innovation_Technology

Original title: 1MORE Wanmo Open Sports Headphones S50 is released and redefines sports headphones with sound quality

On June 28, 1MORE held the 2023 “full aura” new product launch conference at the Shangri-La Hotel in Beijing. Many industry, media experts, and well-known digital self-media people gathered here to witness 1MORE’s opening of 1MORE, which subverts industry technology. The birth of the sports Bluetooth headset.

2023 coincides with Wanmo’s 10th anniversary. At the press conference, Mr. Xie Guanhong, the founder and chairman of Wanmo Acoustics, delivered a speech on the spot, sharing the development history, strategic layout, research and development breakthroughs and other achievements of Wanmo Acoustics in its 10th anniversary. Mr. Xie Guanhong said that since its establishment, 1MORE earphones has been focusing on acoustic R&D and design, constantly breaking through technological boundaries, and accumulating a large number of hard-core acoustic technologies. In the next ten years, AI intelligence will be one of the most important research and development directions of Wanmo. By creating an intelligent acoustic ecology for acoustic empowerment intelligent technology, it will bring more innovative products and better experience to customers.

Mr. Li Chuangang, partner and CEO of Wanmo Technology, focused on introducing the protagonist of this conference – 1MORE Wanmo Open Sports Bluetooth Headset S50. He said: Sound quality has always been the strength of Wanmo, but it is precisely the weakness of sports headphones. Compared with the real pain point of other sports earphones that are difficult to achieve a better sound quality level, 1MORE S50 has carried out subversive innovations in products based on its deep accumulation in the field of acoustic technology. In terms of hardware, 1MORE S50 adopts a diamond-like diaphragm, which can achieve a balanced sense of hearing, clear sound, high degree of reproduction, and more sound details; coupled with its original “1MORE acoustic engine”, it adopts a dual magnetic circuit combining internal and external Strong magnetic design, the driving force of the magnetic field has been increased by more than 40%, and the sound quality has been significantly improved. It has truly achieved “redefining sports headphones with sound quality”.

Chuangang Li, Partner and CEO of Wanmo Technology

At the same time, 1MORE S50 also adopts the world‘s top Sonarworks professional sound field calibration technology. Luca Bignardi, a four-time Grammy tuning award winner, personally participated in the tuning, so that 1MORE S50 can achieve studio-level sound restoration, whether it is music or film and television. Games have a more shocking and immersive acoustic experience. In addition, 1MORE S50 can also choose 12 sets of Sound ID personalized sound effects launched by Sonarworks in the APP, and listen to your own personalized sound effects.

In addition to sound quality, the comfort of sports headphones is also the most important point. 1MORE S50 adopts an open, non-in-ear wearing design, ergonomic and lightweight earhook body shape, liquid silicone material + a light feeling of 10 grams per ear, not only stable wearing, long-term wearing without pain, but also focused sound transmission , to reduce sound leakage. In addition, the AI ​​intelligent call noise reduction technology adopted by 1MORE S50 can effectively eliminate the environmental noise in noisy outdoor environments, allowing the other party to hear their own voice clearly even during calls during outdoor sports.

In addition to good sound quality and comfortable wearing, 1MORE S50’s other sports performance is also strong, reaching the highest IPX7 waterproof level among products of the same level. Minutes, play the effect of 2 hours.

The product introduction finally announced the price of 1MORE S50, which is positioned as an advanced version of the sports Bluetooth headset. It will be pre-sold in all channels on June 28, and the price is 999 yuan.

In addition, Jay Chou, 1MORE’s creative officer and Chinese pop star, Wang Liping, 1MORE’s brand ambassador and Olympic champion, and Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management Outdoor Club also sent recommendation videos to call Wanmo.

1MORE Headphones Spokesperson: Jay Chou

1MORE Headphones Brand Ambassador: Liping Wang

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the release of the S50, 1MORE also released an entry-level sports headset in the form of one more thing at the press conference – 1MORE Open Sports Bluetooth Headset S30, bringing a new wave of surprises to everyone . Although 1MORE S30 is positioned as an entry-level model, it continues the excellent quality of Wanmo in terms of functional configuration, design, and comfort. It has an innovative open design that does not penetrate the ear, and a light weight of 10g. The shape can also ensure that it is stable and not easy to fall during exercise; it adopts the professional acoustic bass structure of Wanmo Acoustics Laboratory, equipped with a 14.2mm DLC large unit, and the bass algorithm is strengthened to make the rhythm of exercise more dynamic. IPX5 waterproof and sweat-resistant sports genes make every exercise more enjoyable. 1MORE S30 is priced at 399 yuan and will be pre-sold in all channels on June 28.

After the release of the new product, famous host Liu Fangfei, professor Lu Jiangyong of Peking University Guanghua School of Management, 2000 Sydney Olympic race walking champion Wang Liping, chairman of Beijing Tuotuo Gongshe Ecological Agriculture Co., Ltd. Dong Min and many other big names focused on “innovation and Entrepreneurship” has expressed wonderful views on the theme. The development of an enterprise is inseparable from the support of innovation. Under the current development path of artificial intelligence, the combination of various applications, such as the combination with AI applications, brings more possibilities to the field of sports headphones, and also requires entrepreneurial spirit The upper limit of quality and brand innovation continues to rise, independent research and development innovation, and strong technology can continue to bring 1MORE S50-style subversive products, and the launch of 1MORE S50 and S30 will also bring more innovative thinking to the field of sports headphones.

At the end of the press conference, Wanmo announced the strategic signing and cooperation with JD.com, VSTECS, and the Outdoor Club of Guanghua School of Management, Peking University, and carried out in-depth cooperation in industrial ecology, users, services, business model innovation, etc., to bring healthier to everyone , More comfortable and better-sounding sports experience.

The 1MORE S50 and S30 open sports Bluetooth headsets will be pre-sold in all channels on June 28. I believe that under the Wanmo intelligent acoustic ecology, there will be more intelligent and diversified innovative products to meet you in the future, innovative R&D capabilities + excellent quality, so that global users can enjoy the ultimate acoustic experience.

