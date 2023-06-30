Home » Lakers will waive Bamba and refuse to implement Beasley’s team option for next season – yqqlm
Original title: Lakers will waive Bamba and deny Beasley’s team option for next season

On June 30, Beijing time, according to a report by Dave McMenamin, the Lakers will lay off center Mohamed Bamba and refuse to implement guard Malik Beasley’s team option for next season.

According to reports, the Lakers plan to keep in touch with the duo’s agent in the free market, and may re-sign both or one of them with different contracts.

Bamba signed a two-year, $20.6 million contract last offseason, with no guarantees for the 2023-24 season.

Beasley signed a four-year $60 million contract in the summer of 2020, and the 2023-24 season is a team option.

Bamba averaged 15.7 minutes per game in the 2022-23 regular season, scoring 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.

Beasley averaged 25.8 minutes per game in the 2022-23 regular season, scoring 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

