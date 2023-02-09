Il Pd is getting closer and closer to the primary in full identity crisis. A crisis further highlighted by the viral video Ornella Casassa, the young architect who, after recounting having refused an underpaid job, wonders where the left has gone, and by the dramatic collapse of subscribers to the party.

In recent weeks, in fact, the Democratic Party has seemed to concentrate its energies more on the case of the terrorist Alfredo Cospito, who has been on hunger strike for over a hundred days in protest against the 41-bis regime to which he is subjected, rather than on the real problems of his constituents. “We’re making more noise over a terrorist like Cospito than over the issue of bills…”, is one of the many phrases that ilGiornale.it has snatched from circles close to Largo del Nazareno. The dem parliamentarians, however, unite on the Cospito case, convinced that it is necessary to respond to the government blow by blow on this matter and that this does not preclude also dealing with social issues. “Actually we have not focused particular attention on the Cospito case, if anything we have been attacked coldly and without reason by the majority and the government”, the deputy said Matthew Orfini, recalling the opposition of the centre-right in “voting on the minimum wage as the first measure precisely to counter the precariousness”. But not only. “In these first months of the legislature we have done nothing but raise social issues. The answer – Orfini polemically says – was that the real emergencies were first the raves, then the migrants, then the financial statements of the Serie A companies. Never the job , never precariousness, never poverty”. Even Chiara Gribaudo, a former Orfiniana and now coordinator of the Elly Schlein motion, attacks the majority, guilty of “wanting to talk about the Cospito case to hide the other improper exits (to put it mildly) of her government. See the latest from Fazzolari”. The Piedmontese deputy then attacks the Cinquestelle who brought down the Draghi government on the very day when, in the Labor Commission, the left asked the executive to approve the minimum wage and to stop extracurricular internships.

paola de micheli, candidate in the primaries of the Democratic Party, intervenes on the story of Ornella Casassa with a post on Facebook in which she clearly draws the line: “We must return to the party of transformation if we really want a fair job. We ask for a new Statute of works, providing welfare for VAT numbers, a universal income for periods of unemployment, a fair compensation, the reduction of working hours for the same salary”. Also Gianni Cuperlo, another candidate in the primaries, takes young Ornella’s video complaint very seriously and, when asked by ilGiornale.it, relaunches “a law on the legal minimum hourly wage and one on representation to clear the jungle of contracts signed by associations employers and unrepresentative trade unions”. On the Cospito affair, however, Cuperlo believes that “it is right to preserve the rule of law, to guarantee every prisoner conditions compatible with his state of health“, but firmly rejects “the aggressive and inadmissible controversy of part of the majority who accuse the Democratic Party of collusion with mafias and terrorism”. Senator Enrico Borghi explains that “the correct functioning of the democratic system is the premise for being able to address all social issues, and therefore also the great issue of underpaid work”. In short, “things are not opposed, on the contrary they are linked”, states Senator Piddino, aligning himself with the common sentiment that hovers within the Democratic Party.