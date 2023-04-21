Where to cure skin diseases? The virtual assistant tells you

Patients with skin diseases – such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa – can feel more relaxed: finding the best specialized center near home for diagnosis, treatment and assistance will become easier. As? Thanks to a new virtual assistant, who – not surprisingly – is called Serena. Here’s how it works.

Ask Serena

“Ask Serena” is a service offered by Paginemediche (an integrated platform of telemedicine and digital health services) and is designed to be a point of reference for patients with dermatological diseases who require specialized medical treatments, to help them identify the best course of care to follow. “Through qualified operators – explains Graziella Bilotta, CEO of Paginemediche – our service will help patients locate the specialized centers closest to them, guiding them in a simple way, providing all the information on how to book a visit and offering to book an appointment for the patient”.

In more detail, people interested in the service, provided with a referral from the family doctor, can access it from the page trovauncentro.paginemediche.it and contact Serena on the dedicated number or via the chat to book a medical visit at a university or hospital dermatology centre. A qualified operator will contact the Unique Booking Center of the reference region to arrange the visit and, subsequently, will send a confirmation to the patient with the date and time of the appointment.

A support for patients

The “Ask Serena” service was created with the unconditional support of AbbVie thanks to the collaboration of all the players in the health system and is sponsored by Andea (National Atopic Dermatitis Association) and Apiafco (Italian Psoriatic Association Friends of the Corazza Foundation). “Looking for the specialist and booking the visit are fundamental and very delicate moments for the patient, which require all possible tools and support” comments Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco. “We know how difficult it is to find the strength to play and deal with their pathology – adds Mario Picozza, president of Andea – We are sure that this service will help the patient in finding the right ally for their treatment path”.