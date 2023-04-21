In the first quarter, the total import and export value of goods trade in our province was 71.98 billion yuan, an increase of 29.6% year-on-year, and the growth rate ranked ninth in the country, 24.8 percentage points higher than the national growth rate

A year-on-year increase of 29.6%, the growth rate ranked ninth in the country, 24.8 percentage points higher than the national growth rate

News from our newspaper on the 20th (Reporter Fu Yu)According to the statistics of Harbin Customs, in the first quarter of this year, the total import and export value of our province’s goods trade was 71.98 billion yuan, an increase of 29.6% over the same period last year (the same below), and the growth rate of imports and exports ranked 9th in the country, 24.8 times higher than the growth rate of the same period in the country. percentage point. Among them, exports were 14.46 billion yuan, an increase of 43.3%; imports were 57.52 billion yuan, an increase of 26.6%. This is what the reporter learned from a press conference held by the Provincial Government Information Office on the 20th.

In March, the total import and export value of goods trade in our province was 23.61 billion yuan, an increase of 27.5%. Among them, exports were 5.15 billion yuan, an increase of 36.3%; imports were 18.46 billion yuan, an increase of 25.3%.

The import and export of major trade modes all showed double-digit growth. In the first quarter, the import and export of general trade in our province was 61.52 billion yuan, an increase of 26.5%, accounting for 85.5% of the province’s total foreign trade value; among them, the export was 9.41 billion yuan, an increase of 36.5%, and the import was 52.11 billion yuan, an increase of 24.8%. The import and export of small border trade was 6.09 billion yuan, an increase of 45.7%, accounting for 8.5% of the province’s total foreign trade value; of which, the export was 3 billion yuan, an increase of 84.2%, and the import was 3.09 billion yuan, an increase of 21.2%. The import and export of processing trade was 2.49 billion yuan, an increase of 17.9%, accounting for 3.5% of the province’s total foreign trade value; of which, the export was 1.71 billion yuan, an increase of 43%, and the import was 780 million yuan, a decrease of 15%.

Imports and exports with countries along the “Belt and Road” and RCEP trading partners have maintained growth. In the first quarter, our province imported and exported 56.98 billion yuan to countries along the “Belt and Road”, an increase of 30.1%, accounting for 79.2% of the province’s total foreign trade value; among them, exports were 8.92 billion yuan, an increase of 66.4%, and imports were 48.06 billion yuan, an increase of 25%. %. Import and export to RCEP trading partners was 7.06 billion yuan, an increase of 28.1%, accounting for 9.8% of the province’s total foreign trade value; of which, exports were 3.71 billion yuan, an increase of 59.3%, and imports were 3.35 billion yuan, an increase of 5.3%.

The proportion of imports and exports of private enterprises increased. In the first quarter, the import and export of state-owned enterprises in our province was 42.71 billion yuan, an increase of 17.7%, accounting for 59.3% of the province’s total foreign trade value; among them, exports were 650 million yuan, an increase of 37.3%, and imports were 42.06 billion yuan, an increase of 17.5%. The import and export of private enterprises was 26.45 billion yuan, an increase of 62.4%, accounting for 36.7% of the province’s total foreign trade value, an increase of 7.4 percentage points compared with the same period last year; among them, exports were 12.37 billion yuan, an increase of 50.5%, and imports were 14.08 billion yuan, an increase of 74.5%. The import and export of foreign-invested enterprises was 2.72 billion yuan, down 5.1%, accounting for 3.8% of the province’s total foreign trade value; among them, exports were 1.41 billion yuan, up 6.8%, and imports were 1.31 billion yuan, down 15.4%.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products, steel products and imports of agricultural products all increased significantly. In the first quarter, the province exported 5.23 billion yuan of mechanical and electrical products, an increase of 95.9%, accounting for 36.2% of the province’s total export value; the export of labor-intensive products was 2.03 billion yuan, an increase of 7.8%, accounting for 14.1% of the province’s total export value; Steel was 2.02 billion yuan, an increase of 192.3%, accounting for 14% of the province’s total export value. During the same period, Heilongjiang Province imported 7.21 billion yuan of agricultural products, an increase of 77.4%, accounting for 12.5% ​​of the province’s total import value; imported metal ore and ore sand 3.26 billion yuan, an increase of 21.8%, accounting for 5.7% of the province’s total import value; imported wood and Its products were 1.84 billion yuan, down 7%, accounting for 3.2% of the province’s total import value.

According to Ma Dongsheng, the second-level director of Harbin Customs, as of the first quarter of this year, the province’s foreign trade has achieved double-digit year-on-year growth for eight consecutive quarters, contributing to the stabilization of the province’s macroeconomic market. The vitality of private enterprises has been further enhanced. In the first quarter, the growth rate of imports and exports of private enterprises in our province was 32.8 percentage points higher than the overall growth rate of foreign trade in our province in the same period, driving the growth of foreign trade imports and exports in our province by 18.3 percentage points, which is the most important driving force for the growth of foreign trade imports and exports in our province. Among the commodities exported by private enterprises, automobiles increased by 32 times, and lithium-ion batteries, steel plates and electrical equipment increased by 677.5%, 602.8% and 294.6% respectively.