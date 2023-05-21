Which gut bacteria are associated with a high risk of Alzheimer’s. « Medicine in the Library

Could changing diet play a role in slowing or even preventing the development of dementia?

Researchers at the Nevada Institute of Personalized Medicine, University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) have tried to answer the question.

What role might gut bacteria play in Alzheimer’s? Image credit: Westend61/Getty Images.

The UNLV team’s analysis found a significant correlation between 10 specific types of gut bacteria and the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Six categories of bacteria – Adlercreutziagroup Eubacterium nodatum, Eisenbergiellagroup Eubacterium fissicatena, Gordonibacter e Prevotella9 – have been identified as protective and four types of bacteria – Collinsella, Bacteroides, Lachnospira and Veillonella – have been identified as risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.

Certain bacteria in the human gut can secrete acids and toxins that thin and filter through the intestinal lining, interact with APOE (a gene identified as a major risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease), and trigger a neuroinflammatory response, which it affects brain health and numerous immune defenses. functions, and potentially promote the development of neurodegenerative disorder.

“Most of the microorganisms in our gut are considered good, health-promoting bacteria, but an imbalance of these bacteria can be toxic to a person’s immune system and linked to various diseases, such as depression, heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease“. said UNLV research professor Jingchun Chen. “The take-home message here is that your genes not only determine whether you’re at risk for a disease, they can also influence the abundance of bacteria in your gut.“.

Studies have shown that changes to the gut microbiome through probiotic use and dietary adjustments can positively impact the immune system, inflammation, and even brain function.

Genetic correlations between Alzheimer’s disease and gut microbiome genera

Cammann, D., Lu, Y., Cummings, MJ et al.

Sci Rep 13, 5258 (2023).

Fonte: Nevada Institute of Personalized Medicine, University of Nevada, Las Vegas