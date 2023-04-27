Which sandals for women over 50? These are on the fashion radar!

Which sandals for women over 50? As you age, your feet need more support and comfortable sandals should be a priority. However, that doesn’t mean they should be without style. There are styles that are timelessly chic and will complement your warm-weather outfits beautifully. Find out what these are in this article!

Which sandals for women over 50?

Style isn’t a universal norm, so it’s important to keep your personal tastes in mind. According to style experts, there are two important types of sandals that a woman should have in her wardrobe: a nice flat and heels. Heels are essential because you can wear them to work, to the office, to lunch and into the evening. This is the most elegant and versatile shoe.

Tipp: Avoid models with high heels (9 cm or higher) or narrow toe boxes as these do not provide the necessary comfort and stability.

Features to look out for when buying sandals: Sandals with low heels and sturdy soles are the most important footwear for a woman over 50. The risk of falling and slipping increases with age. Therefore, such models are ideal to prevent or minimize this.

It is also advisable to choose sandals that support the arch of the foot, as well as models with a block heel between 70 and 75 mm. A good pair of platform sandals is just what you need when you need height but don’t want a heel. They are also a good alternative to flat shoes.

Despite all previous recommendations, we believe that the greatest evil is that a woman feels limited in her choices. In this article we have selected stylish and trendy models of sandals, some more comfortable than others, which you can combine with different outfits. Take a look around and make the best choice for your feet and your soul.

Trendy models for women over 50

Which sandals for women over 50? Here are some trendy suggestions for summer 2023!

Square toe sandals

Just the right amount of heel to add style to these square toe sandals. An extremely elegant model that will add a touch of chic to any outfit. In addition, in order not to deprive your feet of comfort, we recommend that you choose a model with adjustable straps. This way you avoid the risk of them constricting you or being too wide and you can adjust them to your foot. As you know, feet sometimes swell in summer and this would be a good option to fix this possible problem.

Notice: This model is particularly suitable for women with narrow feet.

Which sandals for women over 50 – Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks are built to last. Thanks to their unique sole, they adapt to the shape of your foot, becoming more and more comfortable over time. With their chunky cork soles and leather or suede uppers, Birkenstocks are an investment your feet will enjoy for years to come. In addition, these sandals go with almost every outfit. Wearing Birkenstocks gives you the assurance that you are getting high quality shoes with a clean design in a variety of colors to complement your look.

How do you clean Birkenstocks from footbed to toe? Find out here!

Simple mules with thick soles

Mules are extremely fresh shoes that add a modern touch to your look. They come in a range of light and neutral colors and there are even models made from cane sugar, making this shoe very eco-friendly. These sandals feature a chunky sole to give your feet all-day support. They are great for older people who need more support for their joints.

Elevate your look with sporty sandals

Which sandals for women over 50? Where fashion used to be primarily about form and function, it has evolved into something decidedly relatable. Thanks to the demand for clothes that are as flexible as we are, today’s trends have become more practical.

That certainly applies to this improved model of sporty sandals. With their Velcro straps and tractor sole, they continue to win over fans of all ages. But how do you wear them? The number one rule with a sport-inspired sandal is that there are no rules, so wear this shoe however it suits you best. A dark or neutral sandal is a good companion for a little black dress that should be a little less austere, while a white or neon sandal looks great with jeans.