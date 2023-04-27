Deloitte Italia and BlockInvest team up and present “Open Token Factory”, a project based on a blockchain platform aimed at the tokenization of Real-World Assets. The Deloitte network specializes in all the main market sectors and accompanies companies in the development and implementation of innovative, sustainable solutions in step with market evolution.

The blockchain platform for tokenization

BlockInvest is a start-up fintech fast growing based in Milan. It provides plug and play and customized solutions for companies and financial institutions wishing to enter the blockchain space, thanks to the tokenization of different types of assets represented on the blockchain.

Tokenize any real-world asset

The main objective of d is to concretely welcome tokenized assets from world-leading financial institutions, demonstrating how blockchain technology can help reduce fixed costs and barriers. And at the same time achieve greater transparency and security.

The transformation of tokenized assets

Thanks to the tokenization process, financial assets become tradable digital tokens guaranteed by blockchain technology and immutable distributed ledgers. Through Open Token Factory it is possible to tokenize any real-world asset: from real estate to NPLs, from debt to shares.

The synergies between Deloitte and BlockInvest

The two companies are uniting the skills acquired in their respective sectors. The project will be organized around a shared agenda. In it, the experience of advisory services, the vast Deloitte network and Blockinvest’s technology come together in a disruptive solution, in compliance with recent developments in the field of regulation.

The blockchain platform for the tokenization of Real-World Assets is born

The project was named Open Token Factory because openor to other technology partners or financial institutions interested in entering this sector. Given the large size of this market and the constant and progressive growth, the cooperation brings benefits and value to all the financial actors and players to whom it offers advisory services.

