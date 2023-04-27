6 medals for Chimborazo in the U20 National Athletics Championship

ATHLETICS.-

Chimborazo participated in the U20 National Athletics Championship, held in the city of Quito from April 22 to 23; In this competition, the athletes from Chimbora stood out: Daniela Torres, Carlos Díaz, Alejandro Camacho, Jenifer Toaza and Daniela Ortiz.

Chimborazo athletes, stood out in the National U20 in Quito.

On April 22 and 23, the National U20 Athletics Championship was held in the Metropolitan District of Quito, on this occasion the Pichincha Sports Concentration was hosted in conjunction with the Ecuadorian Athletics Federation, of the event that had two days in which more than 200 athletes from all the provinces of the country participated in the tests regulated by the World Athletics regulations. The delegation of athletes from Chimborazo stood out by having a presence on more than one occasion on the podium. Daniela Torres got a gold medal in the 400m hurdles and a silver medal in the 400m flat, demonstrating her great ability and resistance in both events. For his part, Carlos Díaz won a gold medal in high jump with an impressive mark of 1.98 meters, leaving the other competitors without technical arguments. For his part, Alejandro Camacho also got on the podium by obtaining a silver medal in the 400m hurdles; while Jenifer Toaza got a silver medal in the 800m flat, demonstrating her great preparation and resistance on the track. Finally, Daniel Ortiz obtained a bronze medal in the decathlon, one of the most demanding tests that requires great concentration. Chimboracense athletes continue to develop their talent and discipline to compete at the highest level, highlighting their commitment to the sport. It is important to note that these achievements are not achieved individually, but thanks to teamwork. Wilson Álvaro and Fernando Pérez were the coaches of the Chimboracense delegation in this championship, who have worked hard to prepare their athletes; Their dedication and effort are reflected in the results obtained.