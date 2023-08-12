Which short hairstyle for a high forehead? 5 trending haircuts

Are you looking for the right short hairstyle for high forehead? Thankfully, there are plenty of great haircuts that flatter high foreheads and balance any face shape. Learn how to show off your best facial features.

High foreheads are common and many women feel unsure about which hairstyle to choose. Even if you can’t control the proportions of your forehead, don’t underestimate the power of hairstyling on high foreheads, they can make a real difference. If you want to change up your look, choose a high forehead short hairstyle that can show off your facial features and make you feel much more confident.

Which short hairstyle for a high forehead? These are the best haircuts

The best hairstyles for high foreheads are those that show less of the forehead and draw attention to the eyes. Typically, bangs and face-framing layers have a flattering effect on the face. Find below 5 amazing looks that will draw everyone’s compliments.

pixie hairstyle

The pixie cut with bangs is a great hairstyle when it comes to high foreheads. It offers a lot of volume and texture and optically reduces the size of the face. Make sure the bangs are a little longer to balance out your facial features and draw attention away from the forehead. Regardless of whether it is dense, fringed or cut to the side. To personalize the look, go for a shorter length that accentuates the nape of the neck and creates a dramatic look.

Use a light styling product and some hairspray to complete the look.

A-Linien-Bob

An A-line bob is a trendy hairstyle in which the hair is shorter at the back than at the front. It is an excellent choice for women with high foreheads as it makes the face appear wider. The A-line bob suits every hair type, whether thin or thick, straight or wavy. It is so versatile that you can adjust the length to fit any face shape.

French Bob mit Micro-Pony

The micro bangs are a great addition to any hair length and they are also perfect for concealing a high forehead.

The combination of a French bob and micro bangs is a chic, flattering haircut if you are looking for hairstyles for high foreheads. The length of the French bob should reach to the level of the lips if you have long face so that the hairstyle can balance your facial features. This low-maintenance haircut also looks great regrown, but be careful not to let the bangs get too long. Keep in mind that this look works best on straight hair and consider other options if you have naturally curly or wavy hair.

However, if you have an oval or heart-shaped face, you will definitely love this look.

Short hairstyle for a high forehead with side-swept bangs

Side swept bangs are a very good choice for women with high foreheads, as they cover them up and give the impression of voluminous hair.

Style your haircut by sweeping your top forward and gently to the side for a dramatic finish. Whether you go for a dressy look or something a little more casual, this outstanding hairstyle will always draw attention.

Bob with curtain bangs

A curtain pony makes the forehead appear much smaller as it is parted down the middle and swept to the side giving the appearance of a pulled curtain.

The curtain bangs are so popular for a reason, they can enhance any look and balance the proportions of the face. It frames the face very nicely and is therefore very suitable for ladies with a high forehead, as the curtain bangs not only flatter the forehead but also change the overall shape of the face. Add a few highlights to spice up your look and make your forehead look a lot smaller.

Using a round brush, style your bob with curtain bangs by blow-drying the bangs straight down first, then wrapping the sides around the brush to give the strands some sweep back. In this way you can achieve a unique and modern look with little effort.

