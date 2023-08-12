Home » Energy – Left Party criticizes higher increase in C02 price
Berlin (German news agency) – The Left Party has severely criticized the traffic light coalition’s decision to increase the CO2 price for refueling and heating with fossil fuels in the coming year more than previously planned. “In times of extreme inflation, making heating and driving even more expensive borders on political sadism,” said the left-wing parliamentary group’s Eastern Commissioner, Sören Pellmann, to the newspapers of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Sunday edition).

“The traffic light torments the country and its people,” he added. The increase from today’s 30 to 40 euros per ton is a “brazen rip-off of the population”. CO2 pricing is an instrument of social indifference that is completely unsuitable for achieving the climate goals. “Making everything more and more expensive will make people more and more opposed to climate protection,” he argued.

Instead, the Left Party is calling on the federal government to massively reduce energy prices by all means, also in view of the risk of recession. CO2 pricing should be abolished, said Pellmann: “We need affordable energy for households and businesses instead of an artificial increase in price with a questionable climate effect.”

