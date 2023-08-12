Veritas NetBackup Snapshot Manager: IT security warning about a new bug

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Veritas NetBackup Snapshot Manager. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Veritas NetBackup Snapshot Manager on 08/11/2023. The operating systems Linux and Windows as well as the product Veritas NetBackup are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Veritas Security Advisory (Stand: 10.08.2023).

Security Advisory for Veritas NetBackup Snapshot Manager – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Veritas NetBackup Snapshot Manager Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Veritas NetBackup is a solution for backing up data from IT systems.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Veritas NetBackup Snapshot Manager to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-40256 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, Windows

Products

Veritas NetBackup Snapshot Manager < 10.2.0.1 (cpe:/a:veritas:netbackup)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Veritas Security Advisory vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Veritas NetBackup Snapshot Manager. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

