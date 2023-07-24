WHO, unhealthy diets cause at least 8 million deaths a year – Medicine

“Food is critical to good health. Unhealthy diets are one of the leading big killers, killing 8 million annually, representing a leading cause of NCD deaths. Many of these fatalities are related to aggressive marketing, excess sugar and fat, and the use of breastmilk substitutes.” While there are “4 characteristics that make a diet healthy”. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said this at the United Nations summit on food systems, organized by FAO in Rome.

There are many types of healthy diets, from different cultures and systems, “but all – the WHO director general specified – have 4 things in common: first of all, they provide an adequate number of calories, without exaggerating with respect to needs”. Secondly, “they provide a balance in the source of energy, which must come mainly from carbohydrates and unsaturated fats.” In addition, they “have a limited amount of simple sugars, trans and saturated fats, red meats, processed foods. Finally, they are made up of a wide variety of foods and are free of harmful chemicals.”

There are many examples of Healthy Diets, he continued, “among which the Mediterranean diet which is characterized by unprocessed foods, is based on fresh fruit and vegetables, olive oil, legumes and fish, few red meats. Its consumption is associated with longevity, a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases and some types of cancer, for this reason it has been recognized as a World Heritage Site”. Other traditional diets, from Japan to Africa to Latin America, may also have benefits, “and we need to do more research to understand their health benefits.”

Promoting local diets supports well-being and brings many benefits: “they are also sustainable, reduce fuel consumption and support local farming communities.

By supporting them, we also contribute to celebrating cultural diversity and maintaining traditions”. Healthy diets, concluded Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “are an investment in the future”.

