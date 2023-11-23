Why are cold symptoms worse at night? Possible remedies – breaking latest news

by Cristina Marrone

When you have the flu, going to sleep can become stressful: you often sniff and cough more. Here’s why and tips for resting better

The flu has arrived forcefully and GPs are warning: We have two crucial months ahead of us. After all, we are surrounded by people with colds, coughs or runny noses. With these symptoms it is easy to feel worse at night. And there’s a reason. Actually, more reasons. Several factors come into play, starting with the circadian rhythm, the body’s internal clock. When the sun sets, it’s a signal to your brain that it’s time to relax and go to bed. At the same time the brain stimulates some immune cells to work more intensively. Immune cells then circulate in the body in search of viruses and bacteria, which are present in abundance in those affected. When immune cells identify and fight viruses, it can create some irritation or inflammation, which ends up worsening respiratory symptoms at night, Dr. Diego Hijano, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at St. Jude Children’s, told the New York Times. Research Hospital.

The role of cortisol

Some hormones, such as the anti-inflammatory cortisol, also follow the circadian rhythm. Cortisol levels are highest in the morning and this can help mitigate inflammation throughout the day and consequently reduce symptoms. So when cortisol levels start to drop in the evening, symptoms can worsen.

The accumulation of mucus

Another factor that can worsen cough and cold symptoms at night is postnasal drip because mucus begins to accumulate in the back of the nose and can end up in the throat when you are lying down. During the day, mucus accumulation is less of a problem because gravity helps drain it when you stand and move. easier to blow your nose. But at night the mucus can accumulate, block the sinus spaces and end up in the throat, risking being regurgitated and thus triggering the instinct to cough and clear the airways explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist, medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi Hospital – Sant ‘Ambrose of Milan. The lack of distractions, which is typically a good thing for sleep, makes it difficult to ignore a sore throat or stuffy nose at night. Furthermore, with the heating on, the dryness of the air can irritate the respiratory tract. Also asthma, gastrointestinal reflux and allergies are only conditions related to coughing which tends to get worse at night. Some medications, particularly those for hypertension, can make a cough problem worse, adds Pregliasco.

For most people with a common cold, nocturnal cough resolves within 5-7 days. In some cases the cough can persist beyond a week and get worse. Dry cough can turn into wet cough. In these cases it is probable – says the virologist – that a bacterial superinfection has occurred and it is therefore advisable to consult a doctor to check for other possible causes of the cough.

Home remedies

There are several home remedies that can help relieve nighttime cough and cold symptoms. It is good to drink liquids during the day to keep the mucus thinner and minimize nasal drip when going to bed. Even taking a warm bath, using a nasal spray with saline water, using balsamic essences before going to sleep can thin the mucus. At night it may be useful to use a humidifier to maintain a correct level of humidity, thus keeping the nostrils hydrated. Research has shown that keeping rooms at a humidity level between 40% and 60% reduces the transmission of respiratory viruses and can relieve symptoms such as coughing or nasal congestion when you are sick. At night you can try raising your head with a few more pillows to help the mucus drain during sleep. For newborns it is better to avoid pillows, which are not considered safe: however, it is possible to place a support under the mattress, at the height of the pillow, to keep the head more raised.

Therapy

The therapeutic approach must start from a precise underlying cause of the cough: the therapy will then come accordingly explains Sergio Harari, director of the Pneumology department, San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital – University of Milan. In the case of a simply irritative form, topical corticosteroids, even via aerosol, are usually resolving within about ten days. However, if it is post-infectious asthma, the treatment will be the same as for common cases of asthma: it is difficult to predict whether the condition will persist over time or will resolve after a few months. For post nasal drip, retronasal drip may also require an evaluation by the ENT specialist, and, if the disorder persists, a CT scan of the nasal and paranasal sinuses to exclude the presence of sinus disease. Fabrizio Pregliasco suggests first of all contacting the pharmacist to request the most suitable drugs based on the symptoms, urging responsible self-medication to alleviate the symptoms, without eliminating them.

