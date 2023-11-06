Why Charging Your Cell Phone at Night Can be Dangerous

Charging your cell phone at night is a habit that many people have. However, you need to pay attention to some signs because they are dangerous.

The telephone is an indispensable tool in the daily lives of millions of people around the world. However, it must be used intelligently to avoid health risks.

It is nothing new that prolonged and incessant use of cell phones could compromise people’s health, especially during the evening hours. Doing the last social round in bed before going to sleep has become a habit often followed by the need to charge your smartphone overnight. To preserve your health and well-being, it is good to know some symptoms that could be dangerous.

Charging your mobile phone at night: the risks to avoid

It is important to make sure your cell phone is charged before going to bed so as to avoid charging it overnight. This is because most people decide to charge your device in your room, placing your phone on your bedside table or pillow while you sleep. A very wrong and harmful practice for health.

While charging at night, cell phone radiation can cause sleep disturbances and damage the metabolism, thus increasing the risk of having pathologies such as diabetes and obesity.

Some studies have shown that the light from the screen of a device it is capable of destroying the production of melatonin, or the sleep hormone. Precisely for this reason, using the phone in bed delays sleep and does not allow people to sleep peacefully and deeply.

Scientists then decided to reveal some measures to avoid health risks. The first rule is never put your cell phone next to the bed, but it is better to put it in another room of the house so as to avoid night-time radiation.

The second rule is that of set the “Do not disturb” mode to your smartphone before going to bed, so as to prevent notifications from ruining the quality of your sleep. Another tip is to reduce bedside phone use and use one screen with blue filter light, thus hindering the production of melatonin in the body.

It is important to take these precautions and prioritize your health over the convenience of charging your cell phone overnight. By being aware of the risks and making small changes to your habits, you can protect your well-being and ensure a better quality of sleep.

