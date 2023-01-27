Home Health Why do some children get sick often? What does the doctor reveal
by admin
The life of a parent knows that every day can reserve surprises, for better or for worse, but winter in particular puts a strain on the health of the little ones. From colds to tonsillitis, from sore throats to flu and fever: for some children, getting through the cold season unscathed is practically impossible. On the other hand, there are children who have a higher resistance to ailments while others often get sick. A situation that can only alarm parents both in the short and long term. But what is the explanation of the pediatricians? Let’s see what the doctor says.

