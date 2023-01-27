Bolzano, 27 January 2023 – He survived the frost, half buried by an avalanche. Despite a night spent at -10 degrees, he was found alive ski mountaineer who had been missing since yesterday in Val Badia in South Tyrol. The man, originally from Rovigo, was located by the Aiut Alpin Dolomites helicopter thanks to the Arva, the electronic device for searching under avalanches. The ski mountaineer was recovered and rushed to the Bolzano hospital. At the moment there is no information about his health conditions.

They were filmed at dawn ski mountaineer researchoriginally from Rovigo, who since yesterday Thursday 26 January was missing on the Fane alps. The alarm was triggered in the evening, when the tourist he didn’t return in hotel.

The 55-year-old man, originally from the province of Rovigo, had embarked on a solo ski mountaineering excursion yesterday morning. It was the son who alerted the emergency services, after his father failed to return to the campsite where he was staying in San Cassiano, been swept away by an avalanche. Several avalanches recorded in recent days that have caused accidents and victims.

The first searches had already been carried out during the night, the good news this morning when the search with helicopters and the men of the Alpine rescue of Alta Badia resumed.

The temperature tonight in the mountains were stiff. The Braies Alpe Cavallo weather station, at 2340 meters, recorded a minimum of -10 degrees.