Due to alleged irregularities in the report presented by the Ministry of Mines in relation to gas, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a preliminary inquiry against said office.

In this regard, the Public Ministry indicated that the alleged shortcomings occurred in the preparation, subscription, use and publication of the “Balance of hydrocarbon contracts and resources available for the Just Energy Transition”

The Attorney General’s Office opened a prior inquiry to officials to be determined from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the National Hydrocarbons Agency for the alleged irregularities of the document “Balance of hydrocarbon contracts and resources available for the Just Energy Transition.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the alleged flaws occurred in its preparation, subscription, use and subsequent publication; however, he clarified that the work inputs that served as support for the one that was finally made known to public opinion will also be investigated.

Through this disciplinary action, the Attorney General’s Office seeks to identify the disciplinary public servants or individuals who have participated in the process.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, announced that the control entity opened this preliminary investigation to the Minister of Mines and Energy Irene Vélez to control the possible falsehoods in the documents of the controversial report on gas resources.

The official indicated that “thanks to what was published by a media outlet, the Attorney General’s Office opened this investigation to verify the alleged falsity of these documents, about the signatures if they were on these papers or not, if the documents were true and if they came from the authorities.” correct”.

As will be remembered, the report presented by Minister Irene Vélez on gas reserves in the country has generated a series of controversies in different sectors of the country, for which the Attorney General’s Office decided to investigate in April.

According to Cabello, with the collection of information, the aim is to determine who made the report, and collect complaints and reports about an alleged falsehood of the content and false signatures.

