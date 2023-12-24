Why do we get sicker? The expert’s answers

Respiratory Virus Outbreak Hits Italy: Virologist Explains the Cause and Prevention

In Italy, there has been a significant increase in respiratory virus infections over the past week. At least 883 thousand people have been in bed due to these infections, a 25% increase compared to the previous week. The predominantly striking virus is the flu, accounting for 22% of infections, and six Italian regions have reached the high incidence threshold.

To shed more light on the situation, Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist at the State University of Milan, was interviewed by Corriere della Sera. Pregliasco explained that the intense cold experienced recently has caused a reduction in the capacity of the immune defenses, particularly on the respiratory tract. The cold, combined with the thermal shock experienced when entering a warm house, hinders the body’s ability to fight off respiratory infections.

Pregliasco also highlighted that aside from the flu, other viruses such as Covid, respiratory syncytial virus, and mycoplasma pneumoniae in children have been contributing to the surge in infections. He further explained that prior respiratory infections can worsen responses to other viruses, making individuals more susceptible to subsequent infections.

In terms of prevention, Pregliasco emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced diet, giving up smoking, and considering the intake of vitamins such as B12 and C. He also stressed the need for protection rules such as the use of masks and ventilation of indoor spaces. Additionally, Pregliasco recommended vaccinations to protect the elderly and vulnerable individuals.

As the winter season and the holiday period bring about risk factors for virus spread, it is crucial for individuals to take necessary precautions to reduce contagion.

Overall, Pregliasco’s insights provide valuable information for the public to understand the cause of the surge in respiratory viruses and the measures that can be taken to prevent further spread. As communities continue to navigate the challenges brought about by respiratory infections, following the advice of healthcare professionals is essential to promote wellness and safeguard public health.

