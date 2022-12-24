Lovers of dark chocolate, step forward. Let’s start this greedy article right away by saying that dark chocolate is a chocolate particularly rich in magnesium, that is an important mineral for the health of our body which helps to regulate the biological clock that marks the rhythms of sleep-wakefulness, with the right times.

Dark chocolate is also rich in organic compounds that function as antioxidants of which the main ones are polyphenols, flavanols, catechins and their concentration is much higher than that of other foods which are also considered antioxidants, such as blueberries and berries of acai. But what happens if we eat dark chocolate before bed? There are two somewhat opposite answers in this regard: although in fact it is a good thing for mood, it is, however, at the same time something negative for sleep since chocolate contains the caffeine which does not allow the body to “turn off” and rest at its best.

Let’s say then that the best time to eat chocolate it is during the day, around mid-morning or mid-afternoon, when our metabolism is still active and never on an empty stomach; it is ideal while playing sports and also before those activities that require concentration and calm. What happens to our body if we eat dark chocolate every day? Its wealth in regards to antioxidants it definitely helps fight free radicals that are produced by exercise. Eating it certainly does our heart good by stimulating blood circulation, vasodilation and the release of nitric oxide which helps regulate blood pressure. Is dark chocolate fattening?

In this regard we can say that milk chocolate, white chocolate or the one contained in the various snacks is not at all beneficial for those who want to lose weight but the chocolate that helps to lose weight is certainly the one nero, extra dark and having a cocoa percentage of not less than 80%. How much dark chocolate is possible every day if you are on a weight loss diet? The portion recommended by all nutrition experts is 30 grams per day, maybe not every day, so as not to consume too many calories. However, it is vitally important to choose the right type of chocolate for your daily pleasure break, therefore, it is good not to maximize the benefits but to opt for dark chocolate that has at least a percentage of 75% cocoa.