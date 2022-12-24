He Xiaobing: Gold 1799 demarcation range, crude oil bottomed out, rebounded and continued to rise 12.23

This week, gold continued to run in a wide range. Except for the continuous market on Tuesday before the U.S. market, on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, it fluctuated in a narrow range around the range of less than 10 US dollars before the U.S. market, and expanded the range after the U.S. market. And yesterday Thursday after the U.S. market, the range expanded and there was a wave of continuous decline. Of course, during this process, institutions smashed the market and entered the market with a large number of short orders. In the 1785 area, it bottomed out in late trading and returned to the upper range of 1790.

Today Friday, the price rebounded higher in early trading relying on the 1791 shock, and now the price has come to the European session to test the 1798 area again.

Since the weekend is the Christmas holiday, and the market will be closed next Monday due to the holiday, today’s gold is still treated with a partial shock in terms of rhythm. During the shock, focus on the defensive line for space switching.

In terms of time rhythm, pay attention to the rhythm before the U.S. market. Before the U.S. market, the price continues to fluctuate within a narrow range. After the U.S. market, expand the range while paying attention to the continuity. Continue to treat.

In terms of space, the purple trend line has now turned into resistance in the 1799 area, and the price has fallen below the lower track of the red channel line, but the four-hour pattern has closed and flattened.

That is to say, the price has switched downwards, but the form still does not form a trend, so we still have to pay attention to the shock.

On Tuesday, the price bottomed out and rebounded to stand on the purple trend line again, forming a strong pull-up and breaking through the 1820-1821 area

On Thursday yesterday, the price shot up and fell back, and fell back below the purple trend line, where it turned into resistance, and the price accelerated to the 1785-1784 area

The current purple trend line is in the 1799 area.

So for today’s gold, pay attention to the dividing line of 1799. If the price is successfully suppressed here, pay attention to the range of 1799-1784 below. The range of 1799-1814, breaking through the four-hour lifeline in the process will expand the range.

There are shocks in the process. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the issue of continuity, pay attention to the respective defensive lines, keep the defensive line to maintain the rhythm, and lose the defense first to switch spaces.

The following is the spot crude oil price, and the futures crude oil price is consistent with this

Crude oil has a similar rhythm in the first four trading days. The European market stepped back on the confirmed support, and the U.S. market once again stepped back on the confirmed support and then broke through a new high. Finally, it accelerated down to the purple trend line 74.5 to form this wave of bottoming out and rebounding. And break through the high point 77.8 area, the price accelerates to reach the 79.8 area

Yesterday Thursday, without any space correction, the price directly reached the 79.8 area after the time correction was completed. After the U.S. market, the price rose and fell back to find the previously mentioned support and resistance conversion position 77.0-77.1 area, forming support here, and then bottoming out and bouncing back.

And this position of 77.1 is the top-to-bottom transition point we have been waiting for since Wednesday night. We have been setting up pending orders here to see if the price bottoms out and rebounds here. Last night Thursday, we maintained a position of 77.1 at the end of the day. Multiple pending orders remain unchanged, just in time for a transaction, the price bottomed out and rebounded as expected, and the reminder was in place in early trading today at 78.4 to start harvesting.

Next, look at crude oil with the same problem. After the bottoming out of the space correction, the price can maintain continuity, and the price will look for resistance in the high point area again and accelerate to find the next resistance point after breaking through the high point.