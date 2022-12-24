Home News Belluno, eight scholarships to deserving middle school students from Castion
Last school year they stood out for their commitment and results. Yesterday eight middle school students from Castion were awarded with as many scholarships, financed by the parents’ committee and by the donation of the Scussel Campo Bagatin family (for the part reserved for students who are not native Italian speakers).

The ceremony took place in the gymnasium, in the presence of all classes and the parents of the awarded pupils, as well as the pupils of the musical address. The party involved the pupils of the guitar, violin and piano courses led on the occasion by teachers Nella Gazzi and Antonio Giuffrida with music also inspired by Christmas, and the pupils of the other classes with teachers Silvia De Toffol and Cecilia Parisi, who they have prepared a series of pieces and songs also accompanied by flutes and other instruments.

Prizes were awarded for the second classes Beatrice Cibien, Matilde Dal Farra, Diego Quariglio, Malak El Kamouni and Youssef Jebali; for third grades Sofia Magnani, Ludovica D’Incà and Veronica De Donà. The scholarships were awarded by the president of the school council Lara Sacchi (also as a representative of the Parents’ Committee) and the vice principal Anna Buttignon. —

