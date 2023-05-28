Home » Why meditation is good for us
Health

Why meditation is good for us

Why meditation is good for us


Meditation relaxes and has a positive effect on overcoming illnesses.
Meditating is good for the body and mind – thousands of studies have shown that. However, many who are not used to switching off find it downright exhausting. But with a little patience, anyone can learn it.

Dright Ulrich Ott, employed at the Institute for Border Areas of Psychology and Psychohygiene e. V. in Freiburg, seconded to the Bender Institute of Neuroimaging at the University of Giessen, has been researching the effects of meditation for 40 years – and also practices it himself.

Lucia Schmidt

In an interview with podcast host Lucia Schmidt, he reports on the various methods and techniques of meditation, where you can find serious offers, who finds it particularly easy to embark on their inner journey – and why perfectionists do not belong to this group. At the end of the episode, the author and lecturer invites you to a short relaxation exercise.

You can find more articles from our health department here.

You can find more episodes of the FAZ health podcast here.

Do you have any questions or suggestions about the podcast? Then write to us at [email protected].

