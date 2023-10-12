Home » Why Some People Don’t Lose Weight Despite Following a Strict Diet: Understanding the Link to Thyroid Problems
Why Some People Don't Lose Weight Despite Following a Strict Diet: Understanding the Link to Thyroid Problems

Diet and Weight Loss: When Following a Strict Diet but Failing to Lose Weight Could Signal a Pathology

Maintaining good health is crucial for our overall well-being, both physically and mentally. In order to feel good, it is important to adopt a healthy, varied, balanced, and controlled diet. Contrary to popular belief, this does not mean starving or depriving oneself.

Food is not only essential for sustenance but also a source of pleasure. When consuming snacks and main meals, it is advisable to take our time and chew slowly. This not only aids in digestion but also benefits our metabolism.

Staying hydrated is equally important. Drinking at least 2 liters of water per day is essential for our body’s functioning. Additionally, incorporating green tea or matcha into our routine can provide further health benefits. Drinking herbal teas for de-flating and draining during the day, as well as relaxing teas before bedtime, can also enhance our well-being. Adequate rest, with a minimum of 8 hours of sleep per night, is necessary to keep our metabolism active.

However, even with a proper diet and lifestyle, some individuals find themselves unable to lose weight, despite their best efforts. This situation can lead to immense frustration and anger. While there is no one-size-fits-all diet, seeking guidance from a knowledgeable nutritionist or healthcare professional can help identify any underlying issues.

One potential cause for the inability to lose weight could be thyroid problems, particularly hypothyroidism, which is more prevalent in women. The symptoms of hypothyroidism include general fatigue, muscle pain, persistent coldness, dry skin (especially on the face), and fragile hair. The inability to lose weight is also a prominent symptom. For a definitive diagnosis, targeted medical examinations are necessary.

It is essential to be vigilant and consult a healthcare professional if you are experiencing any of these symptoms. Remember that maintaining good health goes beyond weight loss and requires addressing any underlying pathologies that may be affecting your well-being.

