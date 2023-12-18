Will Cardinal Burke also be deprived of healthcare? The Pope’s heavy hand against “the enemy”

Vatican Evicts US Cardinal Raymond Burke, Revokes Salary and Healthcare

The Vatican has taken a drastic step against US Cardinal Raymond Burke, evicting him from his apartment, revoking his salary, and potentially cutting off his access to healthcare. The move comes as Pope Francis has accused Burke of using his cardinal privileges against the Church, leading to a complete severance of support from the Holy See.

The cardinal, who currently serves as a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura and the Dicastery of Saints, had received two registered letters from the Holy See in recent days, making the rent increase in his Vatican apartment official and revoking his salary. This leaves Burke not only without a monthly income but also with the prospect of having no support for his pension and healthcare.

Burke had been receiving a “cardinal allowance” of around 5 thousand euros until his death, in addition to housing and access to the Fas, the healthcare fund for all employees of the Holy See. However, with the revocation of his privileges, the 75-year-old cardinal may be left without healthcare coverage.

The situation has raised concerns about how Burke will be able to provide for his medical treatment and therapy. The Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni has been contacted for a response, but so far, there has been no official comment from the Holy See.

This drastic decision by Pope Francis reflects the escalating tensions between the pontiff and Cardinal Burke, signaling a clear break in their relationship. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Burke will navigate the loss of his financial and healthcare support from the Vatican.