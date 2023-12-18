Home » New Xbox Cloud Gaming program Meta Quest VR can play Xbox Game Pass games
Meta Adds Support for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Quest VR Devices

Meta has announced that its Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro head-mounted VR devices now support the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. This means that users of these devices can now play hundreds of Xbox games on their VR headsets, in addition to other supported devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs.

By installing the latest Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) program, Quest VR device users can log in to their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate accounts and stream popular game titles such as “Starfield”, “Halo Infinite”, and “Forza Motorsport” on the virtual big screen. However, in addition to being a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users will also need to have compatible game controllers such as Xbox controllers, PS4 DualShock controllers, or Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. Support for the PS5 DualSense controller will be added later.

It’s important to note that a high-speed internet connection of 20Mbps or above is required for a smooth gaming experience on the Quest VR devices.

This latest development expands the accessibility of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service to a new platform, making it more convenient for users to enjoy their favorite games across different devices. For more information and updates, users can refer to Meta’s official sources.

