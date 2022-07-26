









The Covid-19 pandemic is slowing down its run in Italy, after the peak reached in mid-July, the contagion curve has returned to decline. The queue of deaths and hospitalizations has not yet shortened but it is likely that there will be a decrease, as a result of the decrease in new cases.

For this reason, it is assumed that soon they may change again isolation and quarantine rules for the positives. At the moment, the 7 rule is still in place days of isolation for the vaccinated eh 10 days for the unvaccinatedbut that could change very soon.

Costa: “Living with the virus, the rules on isolation will soon change”

The Undersecretary of Health talks about this possibility Andrea Costawho spoke at Agorà on Rai 3. During the episode, the undersecretary said that in the near future we will be preparing to live with the pandemic, as we are already doing, and this will also require further reflection on the rules currently in force.

“I believe that the goal is to live with the virus – said Costa – and living together also means reviewing and re-evaluating the rules in the case of positives without symptoms. I certainly predict that in the next days there may be the reduction of insulation for those who are positive and have no symptoms ”.

Costa: “The next step will be to eliminate the quarantine for the asymptomatic”

As for the timing, the undersecretary was no longer precise, but it is easy to predict that something could change between now and August. Costa also announced what will be the next step: the hypothesis of delete the quarantine for asymptomatic positives.

This is because the effects of the virus are increasingly mitigated by the effectiveness of vaccines and by a lower severity of the disease resulting from the sub-variants. What seems unchanged or even more pronounced is the rate of spread of the virus, which with the sub-variant BA.5 seems more contagious.

“With all these positives – explained Costa – the risk is to find ourselves unintentionally a block the country again“.

Rt dropped below the threshold of 1

The July 24 update of the research groups that calculate, with faster and more effective tools, the equivalent of the Rt index of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, highlighted further good news.

According to experts from the CovidTrends site, the current Rt index is 0.9, therefore lower than the critical threshold of 1; according to the CovidStat site of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) indicates the value 0,97.



