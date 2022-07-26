Contagions on the rise again and two deaths in Sardinia

Covid infections are again on the rise in Sardinia, where in the last 24 hours there have been 2,294 positive cases (+ 1,619), of which 2,211 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 10,697 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity rate of 21.4 percent. Stable both the number of hospitalized in the therapy wards, 13, and those in the medical area, in all 180. The cases of home isolation are 39,060 (- 765). There is the death of a man and a woman, respectively 96 and 99 years old, residing in the province of Sassari.

In Tuscany 5,233 new cases and 18 deaths

In Tuscany there are 5,233 new Covid cases (728 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,505 by rapid antigen test) recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,324,442 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. Today 2,334 molecular swabs and 23,760 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 20.1% were positive. On the other hand, 6,740 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 77.6% were positive. Today there are also 18 new deaths.

INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth. Loading…

Puglia: 14 deaths and 7,346 cases, 21.9% of the tests

There are 7,346 new cases of Covid detected in Puglia out of 33,523 recorded daily tests, with an incidence of 21.9%. The victims are fourteen. The most affected province is that of Bari (2,227 cases), followed by those of Lecce (1,554), Taranto (1,193), Foggia (888). In Brindisi, 693 cases were detected, in Bat 589. The positives residing outside the region are 170 and 32 those for which the province of origin has not yet been defined. Currently positive people are 79,464, of which 488 (yesterday 471) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 17 in intensive care (yesterday 18).

Campania: stable incidence, hospitalizations are decreasing

The incidence rate in Campania remains rather stable. According to data from the Campania Region Bulletin, there are 9,167 neo positives at Covid, in Campania, out of 42,745 tests examined. yesterday the incidence rate was 21.92% today it is 21.44%. Seven deaths in the last 48 hours; 8 previously deceased but registered yesterday. In hospitals there is a drop in intensive care admissions with 33 beds occupied (-3 compared to yesterday); even more marked decline in hospitalization with 666 beds occupied (-16 compared to yesterday).

In South Tyrol 1,001 new cases and three deaths

There are 1,001 new cases of covid registered in South Tyrol according to the daily bulletin of the provincial health company. The data emerges from the analysis of 397 pcr swabs (22 positive) and a further 3,980 antigenic (979 positive). The decline in incidence continues, today at 815 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (-90). There are also three victims, with the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,507. The healed are 278, the people in quarantine or home isolation 7,224 (+720). There was also an increase in hospitalizations yesterday, with 107 people hospitalized (12 more than on Sunday) and 4 in intensive care.