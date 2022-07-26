First the words to Trigoria, then the show at Eur. The initial act of the “Dybala-Day” is not a sale of dreams, but of solid realities. «Too early to talk about the Scudetto, there are teams ahead of us. Roma’s goal must be to win, match after match. Roma is growing and has great ambitions for the future ». The past, however, is still too close in time to be forgotten. Of the summer as a free agent, with Inter unable to free up space to sign him, Paulo Dybala has no particular grudges: “I didn’t feel let down, my agents spoke to many teams and you journalists spoke and wrote about more than one or the other. I have a very nice relationship with Marotta, then the director Tiago Pinto arrived in Turin and everything changed ».

On Juve, after seven years of intense life, no poison: «On the third day, if I have to score against Juve at the Stadium, I will not rejoice. Last season at Juve? I think it is normal that there are criticisms. When you play for Juve you are always asking for more, obviously I would have liked to score and play more in reference to some injuries I had. As far as I have been firm my numbers have been the first in several aspects. On the end of the relationship, the director Arrivabene was clear: we had an agreement to sign in October, the company asked us to wait and in March we got the news of the company that I was not part of the future. It wasn’t an economic problem, as many have said, but the club with the coach made other decisions. I said that if it was their choice, it wasn’t a problem for me. ” Closing on Zaniolo, new teammate for a few days but still undecided whether to be one at the beginning of the championship: «We all know Zaniolo, his characteristics and what he can give, I got to talk to him. His choice is his. We all want the strongest players, but I can’t intrude on his future. He has to take care of it ».