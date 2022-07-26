Home Sports Dybala, first words as a Roma player: “Too soon to talk about the Scudetto. I won’t rejoice against Juve”
Sports

Dybala, first words as a Roma player: “Too soon to talk about the Scudetto. I won’t rejoice against Juve”

by admin
Dybala, first words as a Roma player: “Too soon to talk about the Scudetto. I won’t rejoice against Juve”

First the words to Trigoria, then the show at Eur. The initial act of the “Dybala-Day” is not a sale of dreams, but of solid realities. «Too early to talk about the Scudetto, there are teams ahead of us. Roma’s goal must be to win, match after match. Roma is growing and has great ambitions for the future ». The past, however, is still too close in time to be forgotten. Of the summer as a free agent, with Inter unable to free up space to sign him, Paulo Dybala has no particular grudges: “I didn’t feel let down, my agents spoke to many teams and you journalists spoke and wrote about more than one or the other. I have a very nice relationship with Marotta, then the director Tiago Pinto arrived in Turin and everything changed ».

Dybala: “Inter have not betrayed me. If I sign to Juventus, I am not happy.”

news/dybala_prime_parole_da_romanista__troppo_presto_parlare_di_scudetto_non_esultero_contro_la_juve-5479551/&el=player_ex_5479594″>

On Juve, after seven years of intense life, no poison: «On the third day, if I have to score against Juve at the Stadium, I will not rejoice. Last season at Juve? I think it is normal that there are criticisms. When you play for Juve you are always asking for more, obviously I would have liked to score and play more in reference to some injuries I had. As far as I have been firm my numbers have been the first in several aspects. On the end of the relationship, the director Arrivabene was clear: we had an agreement to sign in October, the company asked us to wait and in March we got the news of the company that I was not part of the future. It wasn’t an economic problem, as many have said, but the club with the coach made other decisions. I said that if it was their choice, it wasn’t a problem for me. ” Closing on Zaniolo, new teammate for a few days but still undecided whether to be one at the beginning of the championship: «We all know Zaniolo, his characteristics and what he can give, I got to talk to him. His choice is his. We all want the strongest players, but I can’t intrude on his future. He has to take care of it ».

See also  Bertram, now we need one last feat in the Turin den to conquer the A1

You may also like

Ten years of hard work and dreams come...

Gosens, imminent return to the group: Inter, here’s...

A new president for Borgofranco Marco Prola at...

Freed Who He Is: A fan has discovered...

the feast of Roma- Video Gazzetta.it

Podium after 7.400 km Canavese company

Josè Palomino positive for doping, Atalanta defender suspended...

Juve, Aaron Ramsey terminates the contract

Manfredi wins the 71st mountain race at the...

Giro d’Italia 2023, the last stage will arrive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy