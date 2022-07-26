Respawn Entertainment has kicked off the hype for the next season of Apex Legends. It kicks off with a new story titled “Survival” in the Outlands video, where we’re told that the next season of the battle royale title will be called Hunted and will launch on August 9th.

But that’s not all, as Respawn also lifted the curtain on the next Legendary entry into the game. In a press release titled Vantage, we’re told the character is a sharpshooter who “learned everything the hard way”, born to a wrongly convicted criminal on the ice planet Pagos. Otherwise, it was noted that Vantage was accompanied by a winged companion named Echo, and as a sharpshooter, she was adept at using scoped weapons.

But as for when we’ll learn more about Vantage and see her in action in-game, Respawn has announced that it won’t be long before the release trailer for Season of the Hunt arrives, as it debuts on July 28 .

Capture the story from the Outlands trailer below.