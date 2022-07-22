San Diego Comic-Con has finally kicked off, returning to its former glory after some scary pandemic years. Yesterday, the Master of the Universe 40th Anniversary panel was held, and there were many announcements about the Netflix show Master of the Universe: Revelation, which is about to air its second season.

The re-confirmation that the second season will focus on He-Man instead of Teela left fans very disappointed with the first season.Creator Kevin Smith made it clear that this will be “Everything about He-Man vs. Skeletor”while later adding that it would “Unbelievably moving”.

Perhaps the biggest news is that original Star Trek captain James T. Kirk and William Shatner are joining an already star-filled voice cast. Another guy on the project is Mark “Luke Skywalker” Hamill playing the skeleton, which means we’re finally getting a show where both sci-fi legends are involved.

