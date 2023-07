Berrettini in the 2nd round! Sonego ko 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3

Berrettini’s arm trembles a bit, still forced to chase, who concedes a break point to Sonego, cancelled. Then with the serve, however, he gets back on top and closes the accounts in the infinite derby, which lasted 3 days. Berrettini returns to win a match after about 3 months and he does it in his Wimbledon, showing shots from the ‘old’ Berrettini. In the 2nd round he will challenge Alex De Minaur, seeded No. 16 in the seeding.

