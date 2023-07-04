Wimbledon 2023 – Jannik Sinner battes Juan Manuel Cerundolo and flies to the second turn with Schwartzman

by the envoy at Wimbledon. Velvet debut for Jannik Sinner, who protected by the roof of the center on a cool and windy day, settles the – few – ambitions of Juan Manuel Cerundolo as the last match of the day, brother of the much more solid Francisco who surprised Jannik first on clay in Rome of Roland Garros. Juan Manuel’s forehand is not Francisco’s; and the tactical plan of the smallest of the Cerundolo brothers was at least questionable in its logical sense. Cerundolo, in fact, presented himself on the pitch choosing a substantial ‘wrestling’ from the back against a faster and more powerful player like Jannik. Translation? 6-2 6-2 6-2 in an hour and a half exactly.

No, there really never was a match. With a Sinner for his part who is very tonic and effective, capable of making his debut by immediately showing a good level of tennis: not a given given, given the last few weeks of the South Tyrolean. Of course, the feeling is that even Jannik had perceived the substantial inconsistency of an opponent who on this surface, with these rebounds and in these indoor conditions, really couldn’t bother him. Two breaks in the first set, five straight games in the second. In an hour or so Sinner went ahead by two sets, building up the buffer necessary to manage the practice and fly to the second round. There he will find another Argentine, Diego Schwartzman, today capable of literally planing Kecmanovic with a surprising – for the methods and form of the score – 6-0 6-3 6-4.

A certainly more complicated commitment for Sinner, if only for the experience of a player like ‘el Peque’, but in any case widely within reach and who obviously sees him as the favourite. On the other hand, the potential third-round opponent also gets interesting. Dan Evans, seeded who shares this segment of the draw with Sinner, was down two sets to zero with the French Halys before the match was suspended due to darkness. In short, Sinner has a very interesting road up to the theoretical round of 16. One step at a time, however, remains the motto. Meanwhile, the first of these was performed today by Sinner in absolute fluency. And given the approach of the last few weeks, it is already news.

The Wimbledon 2023 matches will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sport Tennis (Sky channel 205) Sky Sport Uno (Sky channel 201) Sky Sport Arena (Sky channel 204) Sky Sport Action (Sky channel 206) Sky Sport Wimbledon (Sky channel 206) Sky channels). 251-256 Heaven).

The winners of the singles rounds will pocket 2,350,000 pounds (2.75 million euros), while the losers in the first round will take home 55,000 pounds (64,320 euros). Although there has been a significant increase, also for qualifying, Wimbledon remains a tournament that tends to reward those who go the furthest rather than those who stop in the first round.

