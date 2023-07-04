Get the Ultimate Deal for Qixi Festival: Buy Ziyancui Collagen Gel & Get Extra Bottles + Free HPV Vaccine!

Limited Time Offer: Ziyan Health Commercial Company Launches Qixi Love Baby Activity

In celebration of the upcoming Qixi Festival, Ziyan Health Commercial Company has introduced the Tanabata Love Baby Activity, offering a special deal for a limited time only. This promotion is sure to leave customers thrilled with the opportunity to obtain the best protection for their loved ones at an exceptional price.

For those interested in purchasing the Ziyancui 100% Type I Collagen Essence Gel, priced at only 2,500 yuan per bottle, there is an exciting offer available. By buying 7 bottles of this remarkable product, Ziyan will generously provide an additional bottle completely free of charge. But that’s not all – there’s an even more astonishing perk that accompanies this deal. Customers will have the opportunity to receive three doses of the HPV vaccine at designated clinics for absolutely no cost. This means that for just 17,500 yuan, you can acquire 8 bottles of the essence gel and also receive three doses (valued at 18,000 yuan) of the vital cervical vaccine, without spending a single penny.

Ziyan is renowned for its stringent selection process and meticulous development of products, ensuring top-notch quality and providing customers with the utmost care. This rare opportunity allows individuals to pamper their beloved treasures without breaking the bank.

Act quickly to seize this fantastic opportunity! Visit the Ziyan official website to place your order. If you have any inquiries or require assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact our friendly and dedicated customer service team on Facebook. They will be more than happy to help you.

Let this Qixi Festival serve as the witness of your beautiful love. Embrace the union of love and health with Ziyan’s remarkable products. Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to show your affection with a thoughtful gift this Chinese Valentine’s Day!

