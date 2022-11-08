Original title: Song Qian is dissatisfied with Zhao Liying? Baby is completely over? Tang Yan tore up Ma Yili? Chen Feiyu is dissatisfied with Arthur’s name? Zhou Yangqing broke up with his son-in-law? A couple playing each other?Xiaopa Q&A Reply

In fact, this incident was an oolong. It was indeed Zhao Liying on stage and Song Qian offstage, but it was not when the awards were announced, but Zhao Liying interacting with the guests on stage. When performing magic tricks, Song Qian probably did not expect She would give herself a shot, so she didn’t manage her expressions. Fans also explained that Song Qian unconsciously curled her lips when she was concentrating a lot. It wasn’t for Zhao Liying, but this expression was really funny. These two people usually have no conflict, and there are not many comparisons before. Speaking of which, they belong to 85 flowers, but they are not quite the same track. This time, the incident was just deliberately provoked.

2. Chen Feiyu hates Arthur’s name?

Recently, many people are sighing, saying that the prince’s calendar may finally be torn up. It feels that Arthur’s figure can be seen on all platforms. There are not ten hot searches in a day, but there are eight. He and Zhang Jingyi also have a live broadcast today. , The business of the two is quite in place, and many people say that it is very sweet. Today, Chen Feiyu also participated in the sweeping of the building, which also led to a lot of topics. He also has some silly animations. Now Chen Feiyu is taking the route of a fool and a handsome guy. On the one hand, he is still attracted by his appearance. , Today, Chen Feiyu also said that he hoped that there would be no more strange and strange things on the hot search, but there were also complaints from melons. Now the hot search about Chen Feiyu seems to be arranged by the team. The bitches should have also noticed that Chen Feiyu has been using the title “Arthur” in many recent hot searches, but this title has also caused a lot of controversy today, because someone pulled a “Arthur” in front of Chen Feiyu today. Chen Feiyu saw the banner “Arthur Please Sit Down”, and heard that others called him Arthur directly. His own reaction was nothing, mainly because the fans were very dissatisfied, thinking it was a black call, and it was very uncomfortable to dance directly in front of him. impolite. There are also a lot of melons complaining, Arthur is his name, what’s the black name? Fans explained that it’s okay to call Arthur, but you can’t say that Arthur please sit down. This is even a black name, but to tell the truth, fans don’t need to do this. This meme has already danced out of the circle, and Chen Feiyu has it A funny character, if you still have such a big opinion on this, it will not be very popular with passersby. In addition, the team doesn’t care about this, and there is no need for fans to be angry.

3. Tang Yan tore Ma Yili?

Recently, the trend of tearing fans in the circle has really become more and more powerful. Every drama is the only way to go. When Fanhua released the movie before, it was Tang Yan who was more controversial. When it was not reported that Ma Yili joined the group, many people thought that Tang Yan was the heroine, but later found out that the official promotion was a special appearance of Sanfan. This special appearance is a good idea for the second female lead. Later, some people found that Xin Zhilei seemed to have more shots than Tang Yan, guessing whether Tang Yan would be the third fan in the name, and finally the fourth? In fact, Tang Yan’s shots were okay at that time, but the shape and shots were not as eye-catching as Xin Zhilei’s. Tang Yan’s third episode was also set before, and it would not change, and it would not be overwhelmed by Xin Zhilei. There was news today that it was Tang Yan who was tearing up the fan, because he was dissatisfied with this third fan, but the question was, who would Tang Yan tear up with? Is it Mayili? Ma Yili is the heroine of this drama, and Ma Yili’s status in the circle is not low. Even if Tang Yan is really torn, it must not be able to be torn apart. Besides, this fan has already signed a contract. It’s settled, there’s no need to tear it up, and her team won’t offend anyone at this time, which is also a good cake for them. The main reason is that fans are more professional now, but it still depends on how Tang Yan’s professionalism is.

4. Are the baby resources completely finished?

Some time ago, baby broke up with Ren Jialun, and the trouble was quite big. The support club has been communicating with the studio, but the final meaning is that the fight for the fan position was unsuccessful, and the resources of the baby are not as good as before, which is obvious. The production of the crew, to the cast of actors, is a lot worse than before. However, with the latest resource news, fans may be even more angry after reading this. The male protagonist of this baby’s new drama is a complete newcomer. It is very different from Hu Ge’s version, and there is no male protagonist at all. When many people see this resource allocation, they are complaining about the baby’s partner. One is not as good as the other. This is something that has never been heard of before. Fans used to think that Ma Tianyu was not famous for not playing dramas, but the resources after that felt even worse. There is also a comparison involved. He Yu is still filming with Feng Xing recently, that is, the drama of Zhao Liying and Lin Gengxin, in which they starred in the third male role. , the contrast is even greater. It can only be said that baby is indeed unable to get resources in film and television dramas. She was able to rely on this variety show to get out of the circle before, but now the attention of variety shows is not as high as before, and her team is also quite a headache, but she is still ready to There is a lot of popularity in the variety show, and then I will tear up the film and television resources.

5. Zhou Yangqing and Duan Xingxing broke up?

Zhou Yangqing and Duan Xingxing’s love melon, bitches should know it, the date between the two is really special, almost all the girls are spending money, and Zhou Yangqing has always been in the car to pick up the car, the most outrageous The thing is, when Duan Xingxing exposed his love, he was still in the group, and he was an idol, and he really didn’t care about fans. But it doesn’t matter. Duan Xingxing’s group has officially expired and disbanded today. Duan Xingxing has left his idol status and is supposed to be able to fall in love freely, but judging from his handwritten letter, it doesn’t seem to be the case. He mentioned this issue at the beginning of his ixform graduation letter to fans, “I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone. As a member of the group, I have been negligent in dealing with recent work and personal life issues. Disappointing those who have always supported me. From now on, I will focus on my work.” Many people feel that the meaning of this sentence, why does it feel like the official announcement of a breakup? Focus on work? How could it be split so soon! Actually, that’s not what he meant. What he meant was that although he left the group, he would continue his activities in the future. He did not break up with Zhou Yangqing. deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

6. Does a couple play their own way?

There is an actress in the circle. Many people think that she suffers a lot in family life, because her husband is a famously playful man, but to be honest, the two have been married for so many years, and their interests outweighed their feelings. Actress It’s not really everyone’s choice. She also has new feelings. Some husbands also know that she had an extramarital affair before, which made the actress almost divorced and stayed with the younger brother, but later the actress’s husband found out and took two. People’s property and children threatened, the actress gave up the divorce, and the two played their own way.

