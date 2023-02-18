The market for notebook has undergone an incredible surge over the last few years, thanks to the covid-19and the forced choice of companies to switch to smartworking for some time, as a result users found themselves forced to buy a new model for mainly business use. To try to encourage the purchase, Amazon has today launched an excellent promotion which enjoys a truly excellent quality/price ratio.

Windows notebook in promotion, here’s how much it costs today

A Windows notebook for only 279 euroone of the lowest prices ever seen in recent months, the perfect opportunity to still enjoy decent performance, without ever having to worry about the final cost, thanks to the 70 euro discount automatically applied by Amazon (CLICK HERE for the purchase).

Il promotional model belongs basically to the low end, in fact it is the Teclast F15 Plusa device with a 15.6-inch diagonal display (a good quality IPS LCD and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution), a processor Celeron N4120bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, WiFi (but also USB-C, HDMI and USB-A 3.0), without forgetting the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSDs (with expansion slots up to 1TB). The guarantee, as for all products purchased in Italy, is 2 years valid from the actual day of purchase.