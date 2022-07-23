Google’s upcoming Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are the first to support quick audio switching between Android devices.

Google today pre-sold the new mid-range mobile phone Pixel 6a in North America, Japan, Taiwan and other places, but Hong Kong still missed it. Also available for pre-order are the Pixel Buds Pro, the true wireless earphones. Although those who are interested still have to rely on parallel imports, it is indeed worthy of attention from Android users. It is about the earphones that can experience a similar AirPods series, bringing fruit fans a seamless switching device. Experience, and finally no longer have to envy others.

Frankly speaking, the Pixel Buds Pro has the Silent Seal active noise reduction function, but it is not a big selling point among Yunyun’s opponents, so the official released news at the moment of pre-sale, saying that the new work is the first to support Bluetooth automatic switching device technology. After pairing, another new feature that is really user-friendly. The premise is that the Android phone or tablet also needs to support Bluetooth multi-point connection. Then when you are watching a TV show on the tablet, a call calls to your phone, and the tablet will pop up a prompt asking if you want to answer the call. Press Answer to start the call. , the headset will switch back to the tablet after the cable is closed, unlike the previous one that has to pick up the mobile phone and make a round, truly seamless switching, I believe Android users have been waiting for such a function. Since Google has never liked to play exclusives, it will provide this seamless switching technology for headphones from other manufacturers later, and predict that Sony and JBL headphones will soon be available.

Download now|The new “Sing Tao Toutiao” APP

Sing Tao News Corporation celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to the special website, please visit