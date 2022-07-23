Original title: TVB supports Xiaosheng Zhang Zhenlang’s birthday celebration activities and friends in the circle such as Duo Lai Weiling to celebrate his birthday

TVB’s support of Xiaosheng Zhang Zhenlang is definitely one of the most popular in TV stations in recent years, and it was his birthday recently, and he has received a lot of people to celebrate his birthday, and he is tired of eating cakes.

Zhang Zhenlang, a TVB artist, believes that viewers who often watch Hong Kong dramas should not be unfamiliar, because his appearance rate is too high in recent years, and he has performed well. The scenes with his partner Wang Haoxin are very funny and interesting. At the beginning of this year, he was fortunate enough to be sent to the mainland to participate in variety shows, which gave him a higher exposure in the mainland.

In fact, the new drama starring him has also been broadcast recently, so he is the most popular niche in TVB in recent years. Emotionally, he has a girlfriend in the circle, but the two are relatively low-key.

It was Zhang Zhenlang's birthday recently, and many friends in the circle celebrated his birthday. Among them, he posted a group photo of friends in the circle such as Lai Weiling and Zhu Minhan celebrating his birthday. Zhu Minhan and Zhang Zhenlang also work together seamlessly in the play, and their chemical reaction is also very strong. As for him and Lai Weiling's performance in CP, the effect is also good, and the two have become good friends now. During this period of time, he still had a lot of birthday dinners. He posted many photos with the birthday cake at a time, and his appearance was not bad. Although I haven't posted too many group photos, I believe that many TVB artists and colleagues have celebrated their birthdays, and of course their girlfriends will also have them. In fact, in terms of niches in TVB nowadays, apart from a few male artists who are currently in the first line, Zhang Zhenlang should be the closest niche to the first line, and his acting skills have also been praised by many audiences. In the end, I also hope that he can have more development opportunities in the future and try to cooperate with different artists.

