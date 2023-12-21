With this free app you will always have a psychologist in your pocket: how it changes your life

Are you in need of psychological support but hesitant to turn to a therapist for the usual reasons? In a society like ours, mental health is often a “forgotten” priority. Many people feel the need for psychological help but avoid seeking help due to costs, prejudices, fear, or inertia. However, there is now a technological solution that may be right for you: the Apple Health app.

The Apple Health app allows users to monitor their mood and emotions, analyze the factors that influence their mental well-being, and receive guidance on their psychological state. The app is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and is compatible with iOS 17 or later and watchOS 10 or later.

Users can record their mood and emotions multiple times throughout the day and receive insights such as statistical data on mental well-being, sleep, and meditation. The app also allows users to set reminders to record their emotions and emphasizes confidentiality by encrypting all data associated with mood and emotion tracking on the individual device.

Apple Health provides users with complete control over the information captured and stored on their devices and ensures that sensitive information remains safe. If you are curious to try the Apple Health app, it is just one click away. With this virtual guide, you can take the first steps towards understanding and improving your mental well-being without the potential barriers of traditional therapy.

