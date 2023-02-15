news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 15 – “Aflatoxin was not found in any of the Movida Catering, Dattilo, I&D branded packages, tubs, buckets or bags. Aflatoxin was found only in the almond flour made by a another Italian producer who had purchased the same batch of almonds from the same Spanish supplier Almendras Lopez”. It is I&D srl who specified it following the news of a precautionary withdrawal with a provision published on the website of the Ministry of Health.

The company explains that the news published in the press induces “the suggestion that following checks carried out on I&D products a positivity to aflatoxins has been found. Since the Italian manufacturer incautiously attributed to the almond flour he made the same batch of the material first shelled almonds, for precautionary reasons, it was decided to collect the entire batch of almonds sold in Italy to various companies by the Spanish company.The almonds purchased by the Spanish company and packaged under the Movida, Dattilo, I&D brands presented a regular certificate of absence of aflatoxins, according to analyzes developed by an accredited laboratory.It is more than likely, therefore, that the formation of aflatoxin, which is reaffirmed exclusively concerns almond flour, may have developed during the manufacturing/transformation process carried out by the Italian producer and/ or during storage/transport.

In any case, what is more surprising is that the press organs associate the presence of aflatoxin with almonds packed with the Movida Catering, Dattilo and I&D brands which are unrelated to the facts and it is not specified that the aflatoxin was only found in almond flour (as per ASL reports) made by another company with which I&D has no relationship”.