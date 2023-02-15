Home News merchant was kidnapped in broad daylight by alleged police officers
A comerciant was kidnapped in broad daylightin the municipality of Mosquera, Cundinamarca, by individuals disguised as police officers, who put him in a vehicle and took him away before the eyes of the people.

The event appeared, apparently, on the morning of last Friday, February 10when the victim was walking along one of the roads in the municipality of Mosquera on his way to work.

According to a recording captured by the sector’s security cameras, the merchant was approached by two men who identified themselves as police officers to issue an arrest warrant.

In turn, the subjects would have told the victim, according to witnesses, that I was going to be transferred to a police stationso the kidnappers put the man in a vehicle to take him away.

The unusual thing about the case is that it was presented before the eyes of other citizens, who they were stunned to see the kidnapping and they even managed to find out the context of the scene.

According to preliminary information, it was between four and five men who took the merchant awaywho tried to struggle, but was taken against his will.

In turn, the commander of the Mosquera Police, Major Wilmar Delgado, indicated that it was an ‘express kidnapping’which is a modality in which they retain a person in a matter of minutes.

“We want to let the community know that criminals, simulating investiture, They tried to supplant authority and issue an arrest warrant against a citizen of the municipality. In the development of this criminal activity, they forcibly got into a vehicle and blocks later they left it on the public highway, ”explained the commander.

For now, the whereabouts of the victim and the kidnappers are unknown, however, The municipal authorities are searching of the vehicle whose license plates are in their possession.

Photo: Video Capture

