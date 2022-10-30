World Stroke Day is celebrated on 29 October, World Stroke Day, which in Italy represents the third leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms. Almost 150,000 Italians are affected every year, and half of the survivors remain with serious disability problems. World Stroke Day was established in 2006 by the World Stroke Organization, born from the merger of the World Stroke Federation and the International Stroke Society. This year’s theme is #Precioustime, a theme that aims to raise public awareness of the signs of stroke and the benefits of timely emergency medical assistance. “Minutes can save lives”, minutes can save lives. “One in 4 people will suffer from a stroke in the course of their life, but every minute is precious”, is reiterated by the World Stroke Organization for the 2022 edition. (INTERVIEW WITH PROFESSOR DANILO TONI. VIDEO)

The words of ALICe. Italy Odv

When it comes to stroke, every minute counts. ALICe also reiterates this. Italia Odv, the Association for the Fight against Italian Cerebral Stroke. The faster action is taken, the better the results can be obtained thanks to the available therapies. Some signs, however, can warn us about its possible manifestation: weakness on one side of the body, crooked mouth, difficulty in speaking or understanding, double vision or reduced visual field, violent and sudden headache, onset of a confusional state, or failing to coordinate movements, nor to stay in balance. “Therefore, if even one of the symptoms described above appears, it is necessary to call 112 or 118 immediately. It is essential that the person is taken to hospitals as quickly as possible. This is the only way to think about reducing the risk of mortality and avoiding stroke. particularly serious, trying to limit future damage and, in particular, the consequences of disability, very often disabling, caused by this disease “, declared Andrea Vianello, President of ALICe. Italy Odv. According to Vianello, 80% of all episodes can be avoided, starting with some changes to one’s lifestyle, and paying attention to some pathologies that may be the cause. The time window to intervene is between the first 4.5 hours, maximum 6. “ALICe. Italia Odv has always been involved in information campaigns to promote knowledge of cerebral stroke and the risk factors that favor its onset” , concluded Viannello.