The merchants of the Ascom Council of Belluno say no to early closures of shops or on certain days of the week, but ask that the municipality of Belluno intervene to at least defer tax payments.

The opinion expressed on Thursday evening during the meeting of the provincial Ascom Council, chaired by Angela De Min, was an almost unanimous opinion. In the previous weeks the traders had evaluated some hypotheses to meet the expensive bills. Among these, someone had suggested the possibility of closing the shops earlier or opening them only a few days a week. But these options did not appeal to the majority of the group, which instead saw as the best solution to contain costs the possibility of paying taxes in installments such as Tari for waste or Tosap for the employment of its public. “It would be an important thing so it would prevent us from making further payments in the last two months of the year when there are a lot of deadlines for us traders,” said De Min who promises to talk about it soon with the municipal administration of the capital.

On this aspect, however, the councilor for the budget, Paolo Gamba, while stressing that “to date none of the traders has come forward to present me with this problem”, jokes that “we as a Municipality need the traders to give us something so that count here it is difficult to make ends meet ». Gamba does not hide the fact that closing the budget this year is very difficult. “In the meantime, we need to see if the rules laid down by the Government on taxes allow for deferrals and how much they cost to users. Secondly, unfortunately, the difficulties that traders complain about are those that are afflicting everyone: from citizens to local authorities themselves. The situation is difficult and I do not deny it. In any case, I look forward to hearing from the traders’ hands-free voice to better understand their requests, ”concludes the commissioner.