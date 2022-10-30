The midfielder is dragging Inter into the league run-up: “We have found confidence”. The Dutchman: “The benches? I respect the coach’s choices”

It is a leader version of the Barella who is dragging Inter into this run-up to the top of the table. The Sardinian, who had finished on the bench in the first leg against Bayern thanks to a disappointing derby and impeccable attitudes on the pitch, is now the leader of a hungry team that has won the fourth match in a row in Serie A, the sixth in the last seven , Including Champions. Nicolò was the absolute protagonist with three goals in a row in the league, but he also scored a very heavy goal in the 3-3 at Camp Nou. When the median could go into crisis thanks to Brozovic’s knockout during the break for the national teams, he and Calhanoglu kept it up. Indeed, they are pushing it up. “We are playing well – commented Barella – because we have found the confidence that we lacked at the beginning of the year for different reasons. It is nice to play with this quality, this desire and this attitude”.

CRAZY GOAL — His goal, the one that allowed Inter to return to the locker room at 2-0, was of resounding beauty and seemed a photocopy of the goal signed by Barella on an assist from Bastoni against Juventus on 17 January 2021. the year of the championship. Nicolò is back to being decisive in front of goal and is already at 6 centers, 5 of which in Serie A: the record of his career in the league, the 6 goals of 2017-18 with Cagliari, is just a step away, but the number 23 Inter was not excited: “I will look at the images at home, but I was pleased to hear Dzeko yelling at me ‘monster’ (laughs, ndr). Bastoni is very good at making certain throws and I thank him: he and the others know that I feel that type of movement, that cut, and they look for me often. Perfect stop? I told Lukaku jokingly … ‘The ball stops like this’. All goals are the result of the game and when there is this enthusiasm, everything is easier. We must continue like this. Now there is more tranquility in front of the door, also on my part: my teammates are giving me these opportunities and I can only thank them and help them with my performances. We are scoring a lot and we have to continue like this because this is the right path ”. See also Monte Carlo ATP: Fognini stops in the quarters, ko with Ruud

STANKOVIC IDOL — The goal against Sampdoria will remember you with even more affection than the others because he signed it in front of Stankovic, his childhood idol. “We hugged with him because he knows very well what he is for me. I can only say” good luck “to him for this new adventure. I hope the best for Dejan and he hopes the same for me. As a boy I was inspired by him and I grew up trying to imitate him. ”

SORRISO THE FREE — The same smile that had painted on Barella’s face was also on that of Stefan De Vrij, author of the 1-0 on Calhanoglu’s corner. For the Dutchman, expiring on June 30th, it was not a trivial goal because in these first two and a half months of the season he often ended up on the bench to make room for Acerbi. “It was certainly important to unlock the game – explained the former Lazio – because we were looking for the 1-0 and we couldn’t find it. I hadn’t scored for a long time and I admit that, on a personal level, I’m happy, but I am. even more because the team is doing better than at the beginning. The benches? I always do my best when I play. I respect the coach’s choices, even if everyone wants to play. The important thing, however, is to continue to achieve certain results because we are behind and we must recover “.

October 30, 2022 (change October 30, 2022 | 00:17)

