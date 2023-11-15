World Diabetes Day 2023

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14th.

A date chosen to commemorate the birth of Professor Banting who, together with his student Best, isolated insulin in 1921, changing the history of diabetes sufferers.

The theme of the 2023 Day, chosen by the International Diabetes Federation, is “Penhance global health”, which clearly highlights the importance of communities working together and focuses on “Diabetes and Healthy Lifestyles”.

“If you know your risk you know what to do” is the message of the day, also promoted in Italy in a global synergistic action.

The main objective is to raise public awareness of diabetes, to promote its prevention through the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

By raising awareness and providing information to prevent the disease and educating people about its causes, symptoms and possible complications, it will be possible to improve the prevention of diabetes and facilitate more effective treatment and management.

During the day, the organization of events, training initiatives, educational activities and screening sessions, conferences and activities that will interest both diabetic patients and the general public is expected in all the countries involved.

With an ever-increasing prevalence, diabetes is identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global priority for all healthcare systems. To date, it is estimated that there are over 530 million adults with diabetes in the world, a number expected to increase to 640 million in 2030. In Europe the disease affects around 60 million adults and there are around 4 million Italians with diabetes, but it is estimated that a further million have the disease without ever having been diagnosed.

The widespread diffusion of diabetes therefore determines the need to pay ever greater attention to the issues of primary and secondary prevention (early diagnosis) and the need to improve people’s knowledge and awareness to stem the diabetes epidemic in the world. Primary prevention of type 2 diabetes is identified with the promotion of healthy lifestyles, also aimed at preventing excess weight. A healthy and active lifestyle contributes both to preventing cases of type 2 diabetes and to delaying and reducing the resulting complications.

The type 1 diabetes screening program

The multi-year screening program for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease starts in 2024, established and financed by Law 130 of 15 September 2023, which aims to identify clinically asymptomatic cases through early diagnosis in childhood .

The Ministry is committed to the implementation of this law, which also provides for the establishment of a national observatory on type 1 diabetes and the promotion of periodic information and social awareness campaigns on the topic.

To know more

