World Eating Disorders Day, Natasha: "In cooking workshops to understand that food is not my enemy"

World Eating Disorders Day, Natasha: "In cooking workshops to understand that food is not my enemy"

The timer rings and the girls approach the chef curiously. It is the moment of tasting and on the face of Natasha Adami a veil of concern falls: in front of that piece of pizza the voice of the eating disorder has returned. “But this time it’s different, having someone who fights like me beside me gives me the strength to chase away negative thoughts”, says the 18-year-old from Rome at her second cooking workshop aimed at those suffering from pathologies such as anorexia, bulimia or binge eating.

