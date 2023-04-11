Frankfurt am Main – About 10 percent of people with Parkinson’s are under 40 years old and the burden of the disease is increasing in the aging population as a whole. Life with Parkinson’s brings with it major challenges for patients and their families, which should be addressed on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day.

There is still no cure for neurodegenerative Parkinson’s disease. After oncology, diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) receive the second most industrial research and development work. Parkinson’s disease is being researched intensively and combines 10% of the R&D projects on the CNS. Currently, therapies are particularly concerned with symptom control. However, there is hope that the disease Parkinson’s disease could be treated more causally in the future through biologicals or innovative cell and gene therapies.